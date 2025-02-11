Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts RAIN, temperatures to DROP? Check forecast HERE

Winter continues to surprise even as it bids farewell. Rainfall is predicted in two districts of West Bengal (South Bengal Weather) in the next 24 hours. Will the cold return after this? Important news for the residents of the state

Winter's hide-and-seek continues in February. The Meteorological Department predicts that the winter season is almost over for this year

Rainfall is predicted in two districts of West Bengal (South Bengal Weather) in the next 24 hours as forecast goes

There will not be much change in temperature in the state for the next five days as forecasted by Alipur weather office

Day and night temperatures will be slightly below normal on Monday. From Tuesday to Thursday, i.e., mid-week, the mercury will rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Along with that, the fog will also increase

Light fog may occur in the morning in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts

However, there is no possibility of rain in South Bengal (South Bengal Weather) at present as predicted by Weather office

However, dense fog will now accompany the cold. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the next 24 hours. There is also a possibility of snowfall

It is learned that there may be a touch of ice in this severe cold. The Meteorological Department says there is a strong possibility of snowfall in the hill city

So, before the full summer season begins, winter lovers are busy enjoying the last bit of winter after which winter will say goodbye to the state

It is learned that the hide-and-seek game of winter will continue for a few more days this week. Winter will bid farewell permanently from mid-February

Today's maximum temperature in Kolkata is around 27 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature can be around 15 degrees. The sky was mostly clear from morning

However, compared to other days, the heat has started to increase again in South Bengal (South Bengal Weather) from Monday. The minimum temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in almost all districts of South Bengal in the next three days

Dense fog may occur in one or two parts of North and South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, Malda in South Bengal on Tuesday and North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia on Wednesday

A yellow alert has been issued in the districts where dense fog will occur. Visibility can drop to 50 meters due to fog

