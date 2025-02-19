Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected in West Bengal? Check HERE

The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in several districts of South Bengal starting today. Thunderstorms and rain are likely for the next three days. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today is 31 degrees Celsius

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 8:01 AM IST

Heavy thunderstorms and rain are approaching. An orange alert has already been issued. The state has experienced hot weather for the past few days. Now the Meteorological Department has predicted rain

budget 2025
article_image2

The Meteorological Department report says that there will be thunderstorms and rain in several districts of South Bengal from today, Wednesday

article_image3

Light rain may occur in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and West Medinipur today, February 19

article_image4

Rain will also occur in Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia

article_image5

It will rain for the next three days. That is, the rain will continue till February 21. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 31 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius. Rain may decrease on February 21. Rain will start in North and South 24 Parganas that day. Light rain may occur in all districts of South Bengal on February 22, 23, and 24. Overall, the heat wave will subside for a few days. The sky is overcast since this morning. The Meteorological Department says that the mercury will drop from today. The rain will bring relief to the city dwellers

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Qatar to invest USD 10 billion in India, aims to double bilateral trade by 2030 anr

Qatar to invest USD 10 billion in India, aims to double bilateral trade by 2030

Kerala: Firecracker explosion before football match leaves over 30 injured in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Firecracker explosion before football match leaves over 30 injured in Malappuram

Ranveer Allahbadia barred from airing any more shows on YouTube ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia barred from airing any more shows on YouTube

Ranveer Allahbadia barred from show business: Will YouTubers learn from fallout or keep misusing the platform snt

Ranveer Allahbadia barred from show business: Will YouTubers learn from fallout or keep misusing the platform?

Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia's plea: Maharashtra women panel chief hails Supreme Court's criticism

Recent Stories

Rising fraud cases in real estate: What buyers and sellers must know AJR

Rising fraud cases in real estate: What buyers and sellers must know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: 10 Powerful quotes to honor the great Maratha leader NTI

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: 10 Powerful quotes to honor the great Maratha leader

RVNL, NHPC to L&T: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 19 NTI

RVNL, NHPC to L&T: Best 8 stocks to watch on February 19

Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican confirms condition is 'complex' anr

Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican confirms condition is 'complex'

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Pakistan's 1st major tournament in 29 years be a safe and smooth success snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Pakistan's 1st major tournament in 29 years be a safe and smooth success?

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon