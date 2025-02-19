Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected in West Bengal? Check HERE

The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in several districts of South Bengal starting today. Thunderstorms and rain are likely for the next three days. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today is 31 degrees Celsius

Heavy thunderstorms and rain are approaching. An orange alert has already been issued. The state has experienced hot weather for the past few days. Now the Meteorological Department has predicted rain

The Meteorological Department report says that there will be thunderstorms and rain in several districts of South Bengal from today, Wednesday

Light rain may occur in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and West Medinipur today, February 19

Rain will also occur in Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia

It will rain for the next three days. That is, the rain will continue till February 21. The maximum temperature in Kolkata today will be 31 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius. Rain may decrease on February 21. Rain will start in North and South 24 Parganas that day. Light rain may occur in all districts of South Bengal on February 22, 23, and 24. Overall, the heat wave will subside for a few days. The sky is overcast since this morning. The Meteorological Department says that the mercury will drop from today. The rain will bring relief to the city dwellers

