Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Bengal to see snowfall? Check Met office forecast HERE

The winter season in Bengal has been unusually mild this year, with biting cold conspicuously absent. Traditionally, the months of Poush and Magh bring a chill in the air, but this time, winter's intensity has been curtailed by a combination of weather systems, including a low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal and western disturbances

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 7:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 7:58 AM IST

Despite expectations of a cold spell in the Bengali month of Magh, winter has failed to intensify due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and western disturbances blocking cold winds from the north. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts no immediate return of chilly weather, instead forecasting light to moderate rain next week due to the western disturbances

The Met office suggests no significant changes in temperature over the next five days in Gangetic Bengal and the Himalayan foothills. While biting cold is unlikely, fog will remain a prominent feature during early mornings. In North Bengal, dry weather will prevail, except for Darjeeling, which may witness light rain or snow on January 24

On Sunday, Kolkata's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25°C, with a minimum of 15°C. Early morning fog will likely give way to clear skies by noon. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum of 24.5°C, 1.4°C below normal, and a minimum of 15.2°C, 0.7°C above normal. Relative humidity ranged from 87% to 54%

South Bengal, including Kolkata, is expected to experience dry weather until January 24. However, light rain and snow may occur in some parts of Darjeeling on the same day, signaling a brief shift in weather conditions for the region

