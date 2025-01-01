Kolkata Weather COLD wave ALERT: New Year to bring chill back in the air? Check forecast HERE

Winter arrived in Bengal at the beginning of December but the cold suddenly disappeared. The chill is returning in the new year, with a wintry atmosphere across Bengal since morning

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Winter arrived in Bengal at the beginning of December. But the cold suddenly disappeared and it lead to a pleasant but significantly warm December

article_image2

But, winter is returning in the new year. A wintry atmosphere has been felt across Bengal since morning. Kolkata's temperature has already dropped

article_image3

Today, the city's minimum temperature is 13 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 24 degrees Celsius. The temperature has dropped by 2 to 3 degrees at once

article_image4

The cold will increase by the end of the first week, according to the Meteorological Department. Moderate fog is expected in East and West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, Alipurduar, and Kalimpon

article_image5

Light to moderate fog will also be present on Thursday morning in West Medinipur, West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri

article_image6

The Meteorological Department said that winter has returned to South Bengal since Tuesday due to icy winds. Today, the first day of the year, will be cold

article_image7

However, the Meteorological Department said that this cold will not last long. Northerly winds are blocked due to successive western disturbances

article_image8

Therefore, even if the night temperature decreases further, the Meteorological Department has said that there will not be severe cold

article_image9

However, it said that the temperature may drop a little more by the end of the week. The fog will also remain

article_image10

North Bengal is also experiencing fog today. The fog is descending to 200 meters in some places and 50 meters in others. Overall, the residents of the state are enjoying the cold weather on the first day of the year

