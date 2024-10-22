IRCTC launches Gangotri-Yamunotri spiritual tour; Check package details

Embark on a sacred pilgrimage to Gangotri and Yamunotri with the IRCTC's 9-night, 10-day Char Dham Yatra package. This hassle-free journey includes visits to Rishikesh, Harsil, Haridwar, and other significant spiritual destinations.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that undertaking this pilgrimage once in a lifetime absolves one's sins. Millions of devotees visit Gangotri and Yamunotri annually, where earth and sky are said to meet.

article_image2

Gangotri Yamunotri Yatra

For a family trip to Gangotri-Yamunotri, book the IRCTC package for a hassle-free pilgrimage. This package includes food, accommodation, and travel arrangements.

Also Read | Indian Railways' free facilities for senior citizens: Everything you need to know

article_image3

Indian Railways

The IRCTC package, Gangotri-Yamunotri Yatra, is a 9-night, 10-day journey starting from Indore. It covers Rishikesh, Harsil, Hanol, Haridwar, and other destinations.

article_image4

Spiritual Tourism

Witness the Ram Jhula Aarti in Rishikesh and visit the Jankichatti hot spring in Harsil. The tour also includes visits to Hanol Mahasu Devta Temple, Lakhamandal temples, Bharat Mata Temple, and Maya Devi Temple in Haridwar.

Also Read | Why unreserved coaches are placed at the front and back of trains?

article_image5

Kedarnath & Yamunotri Dham

The standard package costs Rs 55,065, while the deluxe package is Rs 58,940. The same fare applies to children aged 5-11.

Cancellations 15 days prior incur a Rs 250 deduction per person. Cancellations 8-14 days prior forfeit 25% of the package cost. Cancellations 4-7 days prior forfeit 50%. No refunds for cancellations within 4 days.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

Yogi government reunites over 93000 missing children strengthens child protection in Uttar Pradesh vkp

Yogi govt reunites over 93,000 missing children, strengthens child protection in Uttar Pradesh

From poverty to blockchain pioneer: The inspiring rise of Sheik Ahamed Ali dmn

From poverty to blockchain pioneer: The inspiring rise of Sheik Ahamed Ali

India China LAC patrolling deal: Trying to restore trust, says Army chief; Beijing commits to implementation snt

India-China LAC patrolling deal: Trying to restore trust, says Army chief; Beijing commits to implementation

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

cricket India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon