IRCTC launches Gangotri-Yamunotri spiritual tour; Check package details

Embark on a sacred pilgrimage to Gangotri and Yamunotri with the IRCTC's 9-night, 10-day Char Dham Yatra package. This hassle-free journey includes visits to Rishikesh, Harsil, Haridwar, and other significant spiritual destinations.

Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra holds immense significance in Hinduism. It is believed that undertaking this pilgrimage once in a lifetime absolves one's sins. Millions of devotees visit Gangotri and Yamunotri annually, where earth and sky are said to meet.

Gangotri Yamunotri Yatra

For a family trip to Gangotri-Yamunotri, book the IRCTC package for a hassle-free pilgrimage. This package includes food, accommodation, and travel arrangements.

Indian Railways

The IRCTC package, Gangotri-Yamunotri Yatra, is a 9-night, 10-day journey starting from Indore. It covers Rishikesh, Harsil, Hanol, Haridwar, and other destinations.

Spiritual Tourism

Witness the Ram Jhula Aarti in Rishikesh and visit the Jankichatti hot spring in Harsil. The tour also includes visits to Hanol Mahasu Devta Temple, Lakhamandal temples, Bharat Mata Temple, and Maya Devi Temple in Haridwar.

Kedarnath & Yamunotri Dham

The standard package costs Rs 55,065, while the deluxe package is Rs 58,940. The same fare applies to children aged 5-11.

Cancellations 15 days prior incur a Rs 250 deduction per person. Cancellations 8-14 days prior forfeit 25% of the package cost. Cancellations 4-7 days prior forfeit 50%. No refunds for cancellations within 4 days.