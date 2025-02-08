India Weather LATEST update: IMD issues storm, rain ALERT for THESE places; Check HERE

As winter ends, India is expected to experience heavy rain and storms, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This weather system is likely to impact various regions, causing potential disruptions

Despite only one week of February having passed, North and Northwest India are experiencing the effects of a Western Disturbance. Another Western Disturbance is expected to hit the northern states of India within the next 48 hours, with its impact extending to East India on February 9 and 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that regions within the Western Himalayan range—Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—are likely to experience fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is occurring in the Northwest plains. Scattered rainfall is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on Wednesday, with isolated hailstorms possible in West Uttar Pradesh on the same day

As the Western Disturbance moves towards East India, scattered rainfall is expected in parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and North Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday

In light of the above forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow watch for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, February 9; and for Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday, February 10. Residents are advised to 'be aware' of the local weather conditions

In terms of temperature, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest India during the next two days. On the other hand, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of East India during the next two days, the weather office said. Meanwhile, above-average rainfall has been recorded across North, Northwest, and East India since the beginning of 2022

Between January 1 and February 7, Rajasthan recorded 24.5 mm of rainfall, which is 469% above the long-term average for this period. Similarly, Punjab recorded 120.2 mm (369% of 25.6 mm), Haryana 77.7 mm (354% of 17.7 mm), Delhi 90.7 mm (427% of 17.2 mm), and Uttar Pradesh 49.7 mm (234% of 14.9 mm)

In the Western Himalayan Region, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 184.1 mm (62% excess) against a normal of 113.8 mm, Himachal Pradesh 212.6 mm (95% excess) against 109.3 mm, and Uttarakhand 138.8 mm (164% excess) against 52.6 mm

As for the eastern states, West Bengal recorded 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.3 mm (207% excess), Sikkim 49.4 mm (101% excess), Bihar 37.2 mm against a normal of 12 mm (210% excess), and Jharkhand 49.6 mm against a normal of 16.8 mm (195% excess)

