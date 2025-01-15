Heatwave in India: Wedding Plans in April? IMD predicts scorching heat around 45 degrees celsius

Planning a wedding in April? Be prepared for scorching heat, with temperatures potentially reaching 45 degrees Celsius. This could significantly impact wedding plans.

Wedding season peaks from April 15th to May 15th. However, the intense heat may pose challenges for wedding celebrations.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to reach 42 to 45 degrees Celsius in April.

The intense heat may cause excessive sweating and discomfort, especially for those dressed in wedding attire.

While April has 15 auspicious days for weddings, the extreme heat may pose challenges for attendees. The scorching heat is expected to cause significant discomfort during April weddings.

Many couples are concerned about how to manage their wedding celebrations in the extreme heat. The Meteorological Department predicts even higher temperatures this year compared to last year.

Temperatures could reach nearly 45 degrees Celsius by mid-April, causing significant heat stress. Couples getting married in April may need to adjust their menu to accommodate the extreme heat and guests' preferences.

