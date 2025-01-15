Heatwave in India: Wedding Plans in April? IMD predicts scorching heat around 45 degrees celsius

Planning a wedding in April? Be prepared for scorching heat, with temperatures potentially reaching 45 degrees Celsius. This could significantly impact wedding plans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

Wedding season peaks from April 15th to May 15th. However, the intense heat may pose challenges for wedding celebrations.

article_image2

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to reach 42 to 45 degrees Celsius in April.

article_image3

The intense heat may cause excessive sweating and discomfort, especially for those dressed in wedding attire.

article_image4

While April has 15 auspicious days for weddings, the extreme heat may pose challenges for attendees. The scorching heat is expected to cause significant discomfort during April weddings.

article_image5

Many couples are concerned about how to manage their wedding celebrations in the extreme heat. The Meteorological Department predicts even higher temperatures this year compared to last year.

article_image6

Temperatures could reach nearly 45 degrees Celsius by mid-April, causing significant heat stress. Couples getting married in April may need to adjust their menu to accommodate the extreme heat and guests' preferences.

