Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Scorching temperatures above 40°C expected on Sunday; caution advised
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Gujarat will witness extremely hot and dry conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will soar above 40°C across major cities. Dehydration and heatstroke risks are high, so residents should take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Ahmedabad will face one of the hottest days of the season, with temperatures soaring to 41°C. Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak hours.
Surat
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Surat will also experience very hot conditions. It is recommended to wear light, breathable clothing and use sun protection to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Vadodara will remain very warm throughout the day. The maximum temperature will rise to 39°C.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Rajkot will see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Staying hydrated and limiting strenuous outdoor activities is crucial.