Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Scorching temperatures above 40°C expected on Sunday; caution advised

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Expect scorching heat on March 23rd! Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot temperatures to soar. Stay hydrated and avoid heatstroke!

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Gujarat will witness extremely hot and dry conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will soar above 40°C across major cities. Dehydration and heatstroke risks are high, so residents should take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

article_image2

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Ahmedabad will face one of the hottest days of the season, with temperatures soaring to 41°C. Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak hours.

Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration

Surat
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Surat will also experience very hot conditions. It is recommended to wear light, breathable clothing and use sun protection to prevent heat-related illnesses.


article_image3

Vadodara
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Vadodara will remain very warm throughout the day. The maximum temperature will rise to 39°C.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Rajkot will see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Staying hydrated and limiting strenuous outdoor activities is crucial.

