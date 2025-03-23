Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Scorching temperatures above 40°C expected on Sunday; caution advised

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Expect scorching heat on March 23rd! Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot temperatures to soar. Stay hydrated and avoid heatstroke!

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Gujarat will witness extremely hot and dry conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will soar above 40°C across major cities. Dehydration and heatstroke risks are high, so residents should take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated. Let’s look at the forecast below.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Ahmedabad will face one of the hottest days of the season, with temperatures soaring to 41°C. Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors during peak hours.

Surat

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

Surat will also experience very hot conditions. It is recommended to wear light, breathable clothing and use sun protection to prevent heat-related illnesses.