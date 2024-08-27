Gopichand Thotakura becomes India's first civilian space tourist

Gopichand Thotakura, India's first civilian astronaut explored space as part of the New Shepard-25 mission by space company Blue Origin. Thotakura, a successful entrepreneur and skilled pilot, pursued his passion for flying from a young age.

Blue Origin, owned by world-renowned entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, launched the New Shepard-25 space mission. Gopichand Thotakura, of Indian origin, was part of the mission along with five others.

This was the 7th flight of the New Shepard mission. The mission was announced on April 4. Thotakura joined a crew of astronauts from around the world. The journey lasted about ten minutes, during which they traveled to a maximum altitude of 105 km.

30-year-old Gopichand Thotakura, who went on Blue Origin's New Shepard-25 mission, is a successful entrepreneur and skilled pilot from the USA. Thotakura hails from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Thotakura holds a degree in Aviation Management and Operations from Coventry University in the United Arab Emirates. He has a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, one of the top institutions for Aviation Studies.

Gopichand Thotakura acquired aviation skills at a young age when he didn't even have a driving license. He has flown planes ranging from commercial jets to bush planes, aerobatic planes, seaplanes, gliders, and hot air balloons. Thotakura has also worked as an international medical jet pilot.

Gopichand Thotakura also co-founded Preserve Life Corp, a global wellness and health center located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

After Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's mission in 1984, Thotakura is the second Indian citizen to travel to space.

