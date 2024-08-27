Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gopichand Thotakura becomes India's first civilian space tourist

    Gopichand Thotakura, India's first civilian astronaut explored space as part of the New Shepard-25 mission by space company Blue Origin. Thotakura, a successful entrepreneur and skilled pilot, pursued his passion for flying from a young age.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Blue Origin, owned by world-renowned entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, launched the New Shepard-25 space mission. Gopichand Thotakura, of Indian origin, was part of the mission along with five others.

    article_image2

    This was the 7th flight of the New Shepard mission. The mission was announced on April 4. Thotakura joined a crew of astronauts from around the world. The journey lasted about ten minutes, during which they traveled to a maximum altitude of 105 km.

    article_image3

    30-year-old Gopichand Thotakura, who went on Blue Origin's New Shepard-25 mission, is a successful entrepreneur and skilled pilot from the USA. Thotakura hails from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Thotakura holds a degree in Aviation Management and Operations from Coventry University in the United Arab Emirates. He has a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, one of the top institutions for Aviation Studies.

    article_image4

    Gopichand Thotakura acquired aviation skills at a young age when he didn't even have a driving license. He has flown planes ranging from commercial jets to bush planes, aerobatic planes, seaplanes, gliders, and hot air balloons. Thotakura has also worked as an international medical jet pilot.

    article_image5

    Gopichand Thotakura also co-founded Preserve Life Corp, a global wellness and health center located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

    article_image6

    After Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's mission in 1984, Thotakura is the second Indian citizen to travel to space.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee vkp

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification snt

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men? AJR

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men?

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force AJR

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation snt

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation

    Recent Stories

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee vkp

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    Hoolock Gibbons: 7 UNKNOWN things about these highly intelligent Apes ATG

    Hoolock Gibbons: 7 UNKNOWN things about these highly intelligent Apes

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification snt

    Kolkata horror: Bike used by Sanjay Roy registered in Commissioner's name, Kolkata Police issue clarification

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men? AJR

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men?

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO? gcw

    Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon