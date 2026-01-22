Republic Day 2026: Why Awareness and Active Use of Fundamental Rights Is Crucial
Republic Day 2026: Many Indians fail to use fundamental rights like RTI, Article 32, 22, and 14, leading to legal, social, and economic losses. Awareness and active use of these rights strengthen democracy.
Why don't Indians use their most powerful rights?
Why don't Indians use their rights? The constitution grants fundamental rights, but experts say many don't use them, leading to legal, economic, and social losses for citizens.
1. Right to Information: Why the fear of asking questions?
RTI lets citizens get info from govt bodies. Many don't use it due to fear or lack of knowledge, which weakens transparency and allows corruption to thrive.
2. Right to Constitutional Remedies: Hesitation to go to court
Article 32 lets you approach the Supreme Court for rights violations, but fear of costs and delays stops many from seeking justice when their rights are violated.
3. Right Against Arbitrary Arrest: Silence due to lack of information
Article 22 gives rights like knowing the reason for arrest. Many don't demand them due to panic and ignorance, which can lead to illegal detention and police excesses.
4. Equality Before Law: The powerful are also accountable
Article 14 ensures everyone is equal before the law. The problem isn't the law but the failure to challenge injustice when influential people seem to be above it.
5. Right to Peaceful Protest: Silence due to fear
The Constitution allows peaceful protest. Fear of police action and lack of legal knowledge often silences people, which ultimately weakens our democracy.
Republic Day 2026: Using rights is the real tribute
This day marks our shift to constitutional citizens. The rights written in the Constitution are only powerful when citizens know and actively use them to ensure justice.
