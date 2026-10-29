Diwali Bonanza For BMC Staff: Rs 33,000 Bonus Announced For 83,000 Workers Across Mumbai
BMC employees will receive a massive Diwali bonus of Rs 33,000 this year. The municipal corporation will give this festive payout to more than 83,000 workers.
Diwali bonus
Municipal workers will receive a massive Diwali bonus of Rs 33,000. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is the richest civic body in the country. The civic body will give this bonus to over 83,000 employees. This festive payout will help the staff celebrate Diwali in a grand way.
Increase in bonus
The civic body increased the bonus amount by Rs 2,000 this year. BMC gave a Rs 31,000 one-time grant to its staff last year. A BMC employee union leader told PTI that teachers and non-teaching staff of government-aided private schools will also receive this Rs 33,000 bonus. The civic body will also include teaching assistants and education service staff in this payout list.
Shashank Rao
Employee union leader Shashank Rao shared the details about this decision. The municipal corporation agreed to pay the Rs 33,000 bonus during a meeting of all group leaders at the BMC headquarters.
Increase in DA
The central government increased the Dearness Allowance by 3 percent for all its employees on Wednesday. Central government employees will now receive 63 percent Dearness Allowance after this latest hike. Pensioners will also get 63 percent Dearness Relief.
Indian Railways
Indian Railways will also give a 78-day bonus to its staff this year. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this decision on October 14. The Union Cabinet under PM Narendra Modi approved a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus for all non-gazetted railway employees across the country.
DA hike
The government announced these bonus payouts and DA hikes right before Diwali. These financial benefits will bring massive relief to a large section of government employees during the festive season.
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