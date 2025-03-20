user
user

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 20: Another warm day in the capital, breezy evening expected

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 20: Expect a warm day with a high of 33°C. Stay hydrated and wear light clothing. Get the more details!

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 6:50 AM IST

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 20: Delhi will see a warm day on Thursday, with slightly improved air quality compared to recent days. Delhi’s high will be at 33°C and low at 35°C. There is no chance of rainfall for the day. 

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel Temperature: 35°C

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

article_image2

Sunrise: 6:26 AM
Sunset: 6:33 PM

Warm temperatures and dry conditions will dominate, making it essential to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours. Wear light and breathable clothing

Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration


For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

North East Delhi riots: Murder, rioting charges framed against eight in killing of auto driver anr

North East Delhi riots: Murder, rioting charges framed against eight in killing of auto driver

Should be hanged live muskan rastogi parents demand death penalty after brutal murder of her husband anr

'Should Be Hanged Live…' Muskan Rastogi’s parents demand death penalty after brutal murder of her husband

Elderly couple strangled to death in Delhi's Kohat enclave; domestic help arrested anr

Elderly couple strangled to death in Delhi's Kohat enclave; domestic help arrested

Kerala CM's Iftar feast: Opposition leader VD Satheesan joins with smiles, handshake; Netizens react anr

Kerala CM's Iftar feast: Opposition leader VD Satheesan joins with smiles, handshake; Netizens react

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report ddr

Bengaluru ill-equipped for rising heat waves, lacks long-term climate strategy: Report

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor trolled for wearing goggles at night, fans question her fashion choice [PHOTOS] NTI

Janhvi Kapoor trolled for wearing goggles at night, fans question her fashion choice [PHOTOS]

North East Delhi riots: Murder, rioting charges framed against eight in killing of auto driver anr

North East Delhi riots: Murder, rioting charges framed against eight in killing of auto driver

IPL Most Fours Top Batsmen Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Lead Records HRD

IPL 2025: Dhawan to Kohli: Top 5 Batters with most fours in tournament

Micron Stock Holds Steady Ahead of Q2 Earnings While Analysts Warn Of Weak Guidance – Retail In Watch-And-Watch Mode

Micron Stock Holds Steady Ahead of Q2 Earnings While Analysts Warn Of Weak Guidance – Retail In Watch-And-Watch Mode

Microsoft Stock ‘Table-Pounder’ Name To Own At Current Valuations, Says Analyst: Retail Mood Stays Dim On Macro Outlook

Microsoft Stock ‘Table-Pounder’ Name To Own At Current Valuations, Says Analyst: Retail Mood Stays Dim On Macro Outlook

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon