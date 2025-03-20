Delhi Weather Forecast, March 20: Another warm day in the capital, breezy evening expected

Read Full Gallery

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 20: Expect a warm day with a high of 33°C. Stay hydrated and wear light clothing. Get the more details!

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 20: Delhi will see a warm day on Thursday, with slightly improved air quality compared to recent days. Delhi’s high will be at 33°C and low at 35°C. There is no chance of rainfall for the day. Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 18°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35°C

Sunrise: 6:26 AM

Sunset: 6:33 PM Warm temperatures and dry conditions will dominate, making it essential to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours. Wear light and breathable clothing

