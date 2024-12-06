Delhi Weather ALERT: December 8 to bring light rain, cooler days ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature will dip further, reaching 7 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Cold wave grips Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Friday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. This follows Thursday's frigid conditions, which saw the season's coldest night at 8.5 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature will dip further, reaching 7 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

article_image2

Western disturbance and rain forecast

Dr. Soma Sen Roy, a scientist with the IMD, announced the arrival of a western disturbance expected to impact the northwest Indian plains starting December 7. This weather system is likely to bring light rainfall to Delhi on December 8 and 9. Additionally, foggy conditions are anticipated on December 7, followed by wet weather, which could offer some respite from the lingering cold wave.

article_image3

Delhi's air quality sees marginal improvement

Amid the chilly weather, the capital's air quality showed signs of improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which has remained a concern for weeks, improved to the 'moderate' category on Friday morning. As of 7 a.m., Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 183, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

article_image4

The AQI levels across the city varied:

Chandni Chowk: 183
ITO: 183
Okhla Phase 2: 168
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 159
Patparganj: 195
Aya Nagar: 115
Lodhi Road: 124
IGI Airport (T3): 137
Punjabi Bagh: 212

While most locations recorded 'moderate' air quality, Punjabi Bagh stood out with an AQI of 212, categorized as 'poor.'

article_image5

Season's chilliest night recorded

The dip in temperatures this week has marked the arrival of winter in full swing. Thursday recorded the coldest night of the season at 8.5 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous low of 9.5 degrees Celsius on November 26.

