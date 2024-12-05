Six MLAs file complaint with CM Mamata Banerjee against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra is facing trouble within her own party. Six Trinamool Congress MLAs from Krishnanagar have written a letter to Mamata Banerjee complaining against the MP.

Mahua Moitra

Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra is facing complaints from local TMC MLAs. Sources say they have written to Mamata Banerjee against her.

Letter from 6 MLAs

Five MLAs under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha along with one from Mahua's old constituency have raised their voices.

Signatories to the complaint

The complaint against Mahua Moitra is signed by MLAs Bimalendu Singha Roy, Rukbanur Rahman, Kallol Khan, Manik Bhattacharya, Ujjal Biswas, and Nasiruddin Ahmed.

No signature on the letter

TMC MLAs Tapas Saha and Mukul Roy haven't signed the complaint against Mahua Moitra. The TMC MP is currently in Delhi for the winter session of Parliament and hasn't yet responded to the allegations.

Allegations against Mahua

TMC sources say Mahua Moitra is bypassing local MLAs and making internal party changes unilaterally.

Party reshuffle

Sources say Mahua Moitra has replaced 116 booth presidents and 16 zonal presidents within the party. She's accused of bypassing MLAs during visits and instigating anti-MLA factions.

Damaging party image

The letter alleges Mahua Moitra is associating with antisocial elements, damaging the party's image.

MLA promises

Mahua Moitra is also accused of promising to replace existing MLAs with new ones in the 2026 elections.

Latest Videos