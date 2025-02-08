Delhi Election 2025 Results: BJP's Pravesh Verma net worth, assets REVEALED!

BJP's Pravesh Verma defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by over three thousand votes. Speculation is rife in the national capital that he might hold the reins of Delhi's governance for the next five years.

 

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

Pravesh Verma

Pravesh Verma defeated former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the recent Delhi Elections 2025 from New Delhi seat. Speculation about his future role in Delhi's governance is increasing. New Delhi, known as Arvind Kejriwal's stronghold, saw Pravesh Verma challenge the AAP leader. His full name is Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Introduction to Pravesh Verma

Pravesh Verma is not new to politics, having entered the field through his family's political legacy. Pravesh Verma's father is Sahib Singh Verma, former Delhi CM and BJP Vice President. His mother was also involved in politics.

Verma's Political Journey

A seasoned politician, Verma was elected MLA from Mehrauli in 2013 and MP from West Delhi in 2014 and 2019.

Verma's declared assets are worth Rs 77.89 crore, but he also has liabilities of Rs 62.60 crore. Verma's wife owns assets worth Rs 17.53 crore. Their primary source of income is business.

Verma's Vehicles

Verma owns three SUVs worth Rs 9 lakh, Rs 36 lakh, and Rs 11 lakh. He holds a bachelor's and an MBA degree. There's speculation that Verma might become Delhi's CM due to his family's long-standing political involvement. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years with a significant majority.

