DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Government employees may receive a substantial sum of money starting next month! A 10% DA increase has been implemented for West Bengal government employees. Confirmed news has been received! Will a significant salary increase be implemented in February?

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

West Bengal has been turbulent for the past few months regarding DA. Sometimes good news and sometimes bad news continues to weigh on the minds of state government employees.

Where state government employees (West Bengal Government Employees) are demanding DA at the same rate as central government employees, they have repeatedly stumbled.

Great news came at a time when state government employees are protesting and agitating for not getting their DA! Earlier, the West Bengal state government had announced an 8% DA increase in two phases of 4% each.

But when the state government increased the DA to a maximum of 14%, the DA of central government employees increased by another 4% to 50%.

Naturally, the difference has been sky-high ever since. However, amidst all these incidents, a new announcement came to light.

Nabanna's announcement is clear, 4%, 8% DA increase is a thing of the past, now DA has been increased by 10% at once.

This announcement has been made for some state government employees of West Bengal. Incidentally, most of the state government employees of West Bengal are under the 6th Pay Commission.

However, in some cases, some state government employees are under the 5th Pay Commission. A 10 percent DA increase has been announced for some of them.

