Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather update RAIN alert: Met office forecasts rainfall for THESE 13 districts on Pongal

Heavy rains have lashed across Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. Cyclone Phethai caused unprecedented rainfall in several districts. The Meteorological Department has released information regarding the possibility of rain on Pongal day

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 8:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 8:17 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Rain

Heavy rains lashed all districts of Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. Cyclone Phethai caused record rainfall in districts like Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore. Consequently, lakes and ponds are overflowing, making people apprehensive about rain. While the Meteorological Department had predicted the northeast monsoon to end after Pongal, they have now released a forecast for rain on Pongal day

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

A low-pressure area persists over the East Sri Lankan coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. One or two places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts may experience heavy rainfall

article_image3

Heavy Rain

A low-pressure area persists over the East Sri Lankan coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. One or two places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts may experience heavy rainfall

article_image4

TN Rain

Rain is expected in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours, i.e., until 10 am. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts

article_image5

Rain News

Light to moderate rain is also expected in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: P V Anvar steps down as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; submits resignation letter to Speaker Shamseer anr

Kerala: P V Anvar steps down as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; submits resignation letter to Speaker Shamseer

Kerala: Sabarimala Makaravilakku tomorrow january 14 2025; Strict restrictions to be imposed near temple premises; Read anr

Kerala: Sabarimala Makaravilakku tomorrow; Strict restrictions to be imposed near temple premises; Read

Cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli leaves 4 injured, firefighters control blaze vkp

BREAKING: Cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli leaves 4 injured, firefighters control blaze

Mahakumbh Triveni of Devotion Kalpvasis embrace sacrifice, restraint, and determination

Mahakumbh’s Triveni of Devotion: Kalpvasis embrace sacrifice, restraint, and determination

Mahakumbh Smooth traffic flow ensured for Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti with new routes

Mahakumbh: Smooth traffic flow ensured for Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti with new routes

Recent Stories

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month AJR

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon