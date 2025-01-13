Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather update RAIN alert: Met office forecasts rainfall for THESE 13 districts on Pongal

Heavy rains have lashed across Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. Cyclone Phethai caused unprecedented rainfall in several districts. The Meteorological Department has released information regarding the possibility of rain on Pongal day

Tamil Nadu Rain

Heavy rains lashed all districts of Tamil Nadu due to the northeast monsoon. Cyclone Phethai caused record rainfall in districts like Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore. Consequently, lakes and ponds are overflowing, making people apprehensive about rain. While the Meteorological Department had predicted the northeast monsoon to end after Pongal, they have now released a forecast for rain on Pongal day

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

A low-pressure area persists over the East Sri Lankan coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. One or two places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts may experience heavy rainfall

Heavy Rain

TN Rain

Rain is expected in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours, i.e., until 10 am. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts

Rain News

Light to moderate rain is also expected in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department

