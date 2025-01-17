Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office forecasts HEAVY rain ALERT for THESE districts; Check

Tamil Nadu is experiencing rainfall in several districts during the final phase of the northeast monsoon. The Chennai Meteorological Center has predicted the possibility of heavy rain in several areas, including the hilly regions of Tirunelveli district, and thunderstorms with rain in delta districts and coastal areas

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 4:18 PM IST

Heavy rain in Nellai. Most districts in Tamil Nadu have received widespread rainfall due to the Northeast Monsoon. With the monsoon in its final phase, the Chennai Meteorological Center predicts light to moderate rain in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal due to changes in easterly wind speed. Light fog is expected in the morning, and heavy rain is likely in some hilly areas of Tirunelveli district

article_image2

Chennai Rain

Rain in Delta Districts. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Morning fog is anticipated. Heavy rainfall is possible in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts, as well as Karaikal

article_image3

Heavy Rain Alert. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in many coastal areas and a few inland areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts, and Karaikal. From January 20th to 23rd, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with dry weather in most districts

article_image4

Chennai Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy sky with a chance of light/moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some areas. Light fog is expected in the early morning. Maximum temperature around 29-30°C and minimum temperature around 23°C. Fishermen's Warning: Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas: From January 17th to 19th: Gale winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin sea area

