Image Credit : ANI

As counting day unfolded, excitement swept through Bihar. Every fresh update only widened the NDA’s lead, and by midday the BJP–JDU alliance was ahead in nearly 200 seats far beyond the 122 needed for a majority.

For party workers and loyal supporters, that was reason enough to celebrate. Streets filled with drumbeats, party flags, and the unmistakable energy of a state watching history unfold in real time.

From tiny tea stalls to big party offices, people huddled around TV screens, reacting to every seat that flipped or firmed up. For BJP and JDU supporters, it felt like the beginning of a landslide — and the celebration reflected that.

Here are the moments that captured the mood in pictures: