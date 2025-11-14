- Home
Bihar Elections 2025: Streets filled with drumbeats and the unmistakable energy of a state watching history unfold in real time. From tiny tea stalls to big party offices, people reacted to every seat that flipped or firmed up.
Bihar Elections 2025
As counting day unfolded, excitement swept through Bihar. Every fresh update only widened the NDA’s lead, and by midday the BJP–JDU alliance was ahead in nearly 200 seats far beyond the 122 needed for a majority.
For party workers and loyal supporters, that was reason enough to celebrate. Streets filled with drumbeats, party flags, and the unmistakable energy of a state watching history unfold in real time.
From tiny tea stalls to big party offices, people huddled around TV screens, reacting to every seat that flipped or firmed up. For BJP and JDU supporters, it felt like the beginning of a landslide — and the celebration reflected that.
Here are the moments that captured the mood in pictures:
NDA Supporters Cheer Early Trends
As the NDA’s lead solidified, jubilant workers hit the streets, dancing and distributing sweets.
Sweets, Smiles & Slogans at JD(U) HQ
Inside the headquarters, workers shared sweets and broke into chants as the NDA crossed key milestones during counting.
Crowds Glued to TV Screens
Groups gathered around television sets — in shops, homes, and party offices, anxiously watching the numbers roll in.
Anant Singh’s Supporters Celebrate in Mokama
JD(U) leader Anant Singh’s supporters lit fireworks and gathered in large numbers as he maintained a steady lead.
Posters of Nitish Kumar Rise in Patna
Supporters put up posters of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling it a “vote of confidence” in his leadership.
JD(U) Workers Celebrate Outside Party Office
The atmosphere outside JD(U) offices turned festive as supporters waved flags and cheered every rise in NDA’s tally.