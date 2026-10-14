According to local accounts, the children had travelled to a nearby village to attend a shradh feast, a meal held as part of Hindu rituals following a death. The return journey ended in tragedy when their boat capsized in the Ganga.

Eyewitness Ravi Yadav said the children had gone to the neighbouring village by boat and were returning when the accident happened. He claimed that children were operating the boat themselves, reported Aaj Tak.

The victims were reportedly between six and 18 years old. Three sisters were among those who died, while reports also indicated that 13 children from one family had been lost in the tragedy.

Mother breaks down while hugging Vaishali DM

One of the most heartbreaking moments after the Vaishali boat tragedy was captured when a grieving mother broke down in tears while clinging to District Magistrate Varsha Singh.

The woman, who lost her daughters in the accident, reportedly held on to the DM and sobbed uncontrollably for nearly five minutes. Through her tears, she said her three daughters, one son and her sister-in-law’s son had gone to attend a feast, but only one of her sons had survived.

“Now I have nothing left,” she cried, asking the DM how she would feel if the same tragedy had struck her family, according a News18 report. The emotional scene laid bare the devastating loss suffered by families after the boat capsized in the Ganga.

बहुत दुःखद घटना बिहार के वैशाली में नाव पलटने से 13 लोगो की मृत्य हो गई https://t.co/PX8aWO39NT — Arvind Prajapati (@My_Self_AP) October 14, 2026

In Raghopur, the journey across the river is part of everyday life. The area is vulnerable to flooding, and boats are often essential for reaching neighbouring villages. However, the accident has raised serious questions about the safety of boats used for daily transport, particularly when children are aboard.