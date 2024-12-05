BIG Lakshmi Bhandar surprise: Mamata Banerjee gives HUGE update on scheme benefitting women

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has good news for the residents of West Bengal. Starting next month, the women of the state are going to receive excellent news that will leave them astonished.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

The state government benefits the residents in various ways, especially the women of the state, under various schemes. One of the most popular schemes is Lakshmi Bhandar. Now, surprising news has arrived.

Mamata Banerjee herself gave the good news. Millions of women will benefit from this. It has been learned that from December, five lakh more women will be added to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

The money will be deposited into the accounts of the new beneficiaries of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme from next month. How much will be received in this scheme? Scheduled Castes and Tribes will receive 1200 rupees and others will receive 1000 rupees.

The Chief Minister informed about this in a press conference at Nabanna on Thursday and 22.1 million women in the state will get this attractive benefit from next month. Currently, 507,000 more women in the state will receive money from the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme.

In an administrative meeting at Nabanna, the Chief Minister informed that new applications for Lakshmi Bhandar have already started coming in directly through the Chief Minister and Duare Sarkar.

More new women have been added to this scheme. Now the number is 507,000. The money will be deposited from December for those newly added.

The state government will incur an additional expenditure of more than 54,000 crore rupees to provide this assistance to the women of the state.

You will be surprised to know that the number of beneficiaries of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme in the state is 22.1 million. The total cost of this government scheme will be 625 crore 20 lakh rupees.

So far, the state government has provided a grant of 48,490 crore rupees under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

More good news for the women of the state, the state government has decided to give widow pension to 43,900 widowed women. It will start from December.

