AP and Telangana Weather, April 24: Intense heat and uncomfortable humidity across cities
AP and Telangana Weather, April 24: Major cities are bracing for scorching temperatures and high humidity. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, and Vijayawada are expected to see intense heat
AP and Telangana Weather, April 24: On Thursday, the weather across major cities is expected to remain very hot, with bright sunshine, and high humidity in coastal areas. Here's a closer look at the day’s forecast city by city.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 38.9°C
Min Temperature: 26.1°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
A hot and bright day, with minimal cloud cover. Mornings may start off slightly more tolerable, but the heat will build quickly by noon. Outdoor exposure should be limited.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 33.3°C
Min Temperature: 28.9°C
Real Feel: 39.4°C
Uncomfortable humidity can be felt throughout the day. The coastal city will see a high of 33.3°C.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 41.1°C
Min Temperature: 25.6°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C
One of the hottest days in the region. Direct sunshine and no relief in the form of wind or cloud cover. Those working or travelling outdoors are advised to take frequent breaks.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40.6°C
Min Temperature: 26.7°C
Real Feel: 43.9°C
Expected to be one of the hottest cities. The high temperature and moisture in the air will create an uncomfortable environment.