Image Credit : Freepik

Warangal

Max Temperature: 41.1°C

Min Temperature: 25.6°C

Real Feel: 41.1°C

One of the hottest days in the region. Direct sunshine and no relief in the form of wind or cloud cover. Those working or travelling outdoors are advised to take frequent breaks.

Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 40.6°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel: 43.9°C

Expected to be one of the hottest cities. The high temperature and moisture in the air will create an uncomfortable environment.