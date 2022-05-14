Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What Sadhguru, on 'Save Soil' mission, told the Saudis in Riyadh

    Sadhguru applauded Saudi Arabia for producing 54% of its food and commended them for converting deserts into fertile lands.

    Riyadh Saudi Arabia, First Published May 14, 2022, 8:12 PM IST

    Indian spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, who is on a mission to 'Save Soil' from extinction, made his way to Saudi Arabia's capital city to send a strong message to the Gulf nation and its people. 

    Sadhguru launched the Save Soil Movement in March 2022 and is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East to build global consensus for urgent policy-driven action 'Save Soil' from extinction. 

    Sadhguru held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League in Riyadh. The Isha Foundation founder appealed to His Excellency Dr Al-Issa to support the "Save Soil' global movement. 

    "We request you to move the Muslim world to support the soil, not to support me, but to talk about soil, support soil," Sadhguru said. 

    "In so many ways, we have found differences between each other in terms of nationality, race, religion, caste, creed. It has become very important that we find some common factors or common ground for all of us. Soil is that one thing," Sadhguru said with a translator facilitating the dialogue. He added that "soil is not only an ecological issue, it is also a way of bringing Humanity together," the Indian spiritual leader added.

    Following this enriching discussion, the Muslim World League, one of the most influential international non-governmental Islamic organizations, pledged its support to the 'Save Soil' movement.

    "As for the Muslim World League, we are completely ready to help you in whatever way possible to support your objectives," Dr Al-Issa told Sadhguru.

    "We have already loved you a lot. We loved you even before seeing you, and when we saw you, we fell in love even more," the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League added during their meeting in Riyadh on Saturday.

    Dr Al-Issa embraced Sadhguru warmly before posing with the 'Save Soil' placard and declared, "Let us make it happen on the ground through a practical and serious initiative with tangible impact."

    Sadhguru also invited Dr Al-Issa to visit him. "Now that you expressed your love, you have to come to my home," he said.

    In Saudi Arabia, on day 53 of his journey, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a Save Soil event attended by the Charge d'Affaires, N. Ram Prasad. Saudi Arabia's Environment Minister, His Excellency Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa also expressed support for the Movement to Save Soil.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Meanwhile, Sadhguru applauded Saudi Arabia for producing 54% of its food and commended them for converting deserts into fertile lands. He saw the desert kingdom as "setting an example" in contrast to "other countries which have fertile lands and actively working to turn them into deserts." Seeing this as a certain responsibility, he observed, "you must put them to shame. It's very important. Because shamelessly, we are turning the most fertile lands into deserts in the world."

    Sadhguru will also visit Bahrain, UAE and Oman during the Middle-East leg of his journey. 

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 8:19 PM IST
