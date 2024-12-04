8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025?

No salary increase? Government employees and pensioners are stunned by the bad news. The new year hasn't even started yet, and the Modi government has already delivered this disappointing news.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

The government has given good news of increasing DA for central government employees in a festive atmosphere. They are currently getting dearness allowance at the rate of 53% after increasing it by 3%.

article_image2

Now a big update is coming regarding the 8th Pay Commission. There has been discussion for some time about when the new pay commission will be formed. However, no official announcement has been made by the Central Government.

article_image3

The government clarified its position on this on Tuesday. It has been clearly stated that the government is not currently considering any proposal to form the 8th Pay Commission. Central government employees will benefit well if a new pay commission is formed.

article_image4

It is estimated that the basic salary and dearness allowance will increase significantly at once. However, the Centre has now clearly stated that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the government.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi to oversee Mahakumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj, inaugurate key infrastructure vkp

CM Yogi to oversee Mahakumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj, inaugurate key infrastructure

'Can't stop or search people but was alert': What ASI said on Sukhbir Singh assassination bid (WATCH) shk

'Can't stop or search people but was alert': What ASI said on Sukhbir Singh assassination bid (WATCH)

Yogi govt to enrich Mahakumbh 2025 with star-studded cultural extravaganza anr

Yogi govt to enrich Mahakumbh 2025 with star-studded cultural extravaganza

India Malaysia joint exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 underway dmn

India-Malaysia joint exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 underway in Malaysia

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar stake claim to form govt (WATCH) gcw

Maharashtra CM-designate Fadnavis stakes claim to form govt; oath ceremony on Dec 5 at 5.30 pm

Recent Stories

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta RBA

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's administration since 2019? gcw

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal since 2019?

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement dmn

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring shk

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring

Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more dmn

Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon