8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025?

No salary increase? Government employees and pensioners are stunned by the bad news. The new year hasn't even started yet, and the Modi government has already delivered this disappointing news.

The government has given good news of increasing DA for central government employees in a festive atmosphere. They are currently getting dearness allowance at the rate of 53% after increasing it by 3%.

Now a big update is coming regarding the 8th Pay Commission. There has been discussion for some time about when the new pay commission will be formed. However, no official announcement has been made by the Central Government.

The government clarified its position on this on Tuesday. It has been clearly stated that the government is not currently considering any proposal to form the 8th Pay Commission. Central government employees will benefit well if a new pay commission is formed.

It is estimated that the basic salary and dearness allowance will increase significantly at once. However, the Centre has now clearly stated that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the government.

