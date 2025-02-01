8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike for Central Government Employees from Levels 1-10; read details

Good news for central government employees! Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission by 2026. The new pay commission translates to a significant increase in salaries. What will be the salary increase for different levels of employees when the new pay commission is implemented?

8th Pay Commission Approval

The central government recently approved the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, bringing joy to crores of central government employees and pensioners.

8th Pay Commission Announcement

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission by 2026. The new pay commission will bring a significant salary increase.

How much is the salary increase?

The question on everyone's mind is how much the salary of each level of employees will increase with the new pay commission. Are you a government employee?

Benefits for Employees

Find out the salary increase for various categories of central government employees.



The 8th Pay Commission benefits 49 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission expires in December 2025.

Formation of the New Commission

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the formation of the new pay commission in 2025 will ensure timely recommendations before the 7th Pay Commission expires.

Demand for Fitment Factor

Central government employees and organizations have long been demanding the implementation of a fitment factor of 2.56 to 2.86 in the 8th Pay Commission.

Minimum Salary Increase

If the 8th Pay Commission recommendation regarding the 2.86 fitment factor is approved, the minimum salary of employees will increase from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480. Let's find out the salary increase for each level.

Level 1 Salary Increase

Currently, Level 1 central government employees receive a minimum salary of ₹18,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission. With the 8th Pay Commission and a 2.86 fitment factor, their salary will become ₹51,480.

Level 2 Salary Increase

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 2 employee is ₹19,900, which will increase to ₹56,914 (19,900 x 2.86) after the 8th Pay Commission.

Level 3 and 4 Salaries

Level 3 employees currently earn ₹21,700. After the new pay commission, they will receive ₹62,062. The current minimum salary for a Level 4 employee is ₹25,500, which will increase to ₹72,930 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Level 5 Salary Increase

The current minimum salary for a Level 5 employee is ₹29,200. This will increase to ₹83,512 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Level 6 Salary Increase

Currently, a Level 6 employee receives a minimum salary of ₹35,400. After the 8th Pay Commission, this will increase to ₹101,224.

Level 7 Salary Increase

Level 7 employees currently receive a salary of ₹44,900. With the 8th Pay Commission, they will receive ₹128,414.

Level 8 Salary Increase

The current minimum salary for a Level 8 employee is ₹47,600. This will increase to ₹136,136 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Level 9 Salary Increase

The current minimum salary received by a Level 9 employee is ₹53,100, which will increase to ₹151,866 after the 8th Pay Commission.

Level 10 Salary Increase

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 10 employee is ₹56,100, which will increase significantly to ₹160,446 after the 8th Pay Commission.

