8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike for Central Government Employees from Levels 1-10; read details

Good news for central government employees! Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission by 2026. The new pay commission translates to a significant increase in salaries. What will be the salary increase for different levels of employees when the new pay commission is implemented?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

8th Pay Commission Approval

The central government recently approved the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, bringing joy to crores of central government employees and pensioners.

budget 2025
article_image2

8th Pay Commission Announcement

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission by 2026. The new pay commission will bring a significant salary increase.

article_image3

How much is the salary increase?

The question on everyone's mind is how much the salary of each level of employees will increase with the new pay commission. Are you a government employee?

article_image4

Benefits for Employees

Find out the salary increase for various categories of central government employees.

The 8th Pay Commission benefits 49 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission expires in December 2025.

article_image5

Formation of the New Commission

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the formation of the new pay commission in 2025 will ensure timely recommendations before the 7th Pay Commission expires.

article_image6

Demand for Fitment Factor

Central government employees and organizations have long been demanding the implementation of a fitment factor of 2.56 to 2.86 in the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image7

Minimum Salary Increase

If the 8th Pay Commission recommendation regarding the 2.86 fitment factor is approved, the minimum salary of employees will increase from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480. Let's find out the salary increase for each level.

article_image8

Level 1 Salary Increase

Currently, Level 1 central government employees receive a minimum salary of ₹18,000 as per the 7th Pay Commission. With the 8th Pay Commission and a 2.86 fitment factor, their salary will become ₹51,480.

article_image9

Level 2 Salary Increase

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 2 employee is ₹19,900, which will increase to ₹56,914 (19,900 x 2.86) after the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image10

Level 3 and 4 Salaries

Level 3 employees currently earn ₹21,700. After the new pay commission, they will receive ₹62,062. The current minimum salary for a Level 4 employee is ₹25,500, which will increase to ₹72,930 after the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image11

Level 5 Salary Increase

The current minimum salary for a Level 5 employee is ₹29,200. This will increase to ₹83,512 after the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image12

Level 6 Salary Increase

Currently, a Level 6 employee receives a minimum salary of ₹35,400. After the 8th Pay Commission, this will increase to ₹101,224.

article_image13

Level 7 Salary Increase

Level 7 employees currently receive a salary of ₹44,900. With the 8th Pay Commission, they will receive ₹128,414.

article_image14

Level 8 Salary Increase

The current minimum salary for a Level 8 employee is ₹47,600. This will increase to ₹136,136 after the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image15

Level 9 Salary Increase

The current minimum salary received by a Level 9 employee is ₹53,100, which will increase to ₹151,866 after the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image16

Level 10 Salary Increase

Currently, the minimum salary for a Level 10 employee is ₹56,100, which will increase significantly to ₹160,446 after the 8th Pay Commission.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH) shk

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH)

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM vkp

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here anr

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country RBA

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals AJR

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals

Dosa Diet For Weight Loss: How To Lose Weight Eating Dosa RBA

Is Dosa good for weight loss? Let’s find out

Nadaaniya Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama RBA

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon