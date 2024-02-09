Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 easy steps to apply for your Voter ID card online

    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    If you want to enrol for a new Voter ID, the online process is quite simple. Here is some important information that will be helpful to you regarding the voter ID card.

    It is essential that you use your right to vote since it not only fulfills your civic obligation but also allows you to influence how your nation is shaped going forward. But you need to have your Voter ID card before you may cast your vote. 

    To apply, all you need is a working internet connection and official identity. Now more than ever, getting your voter ID card is simple and quick thanks to the user-friendly, expeditious online application procedure.

    If you want to enrol for a new Voter ID, the online process is quite simple. Follow the steps below:

    Step 1: Go to the Election Commission of India (ECI) webpage, which is the official voter ID registration website.

    Step 2: All the information you want on the Indian electoral process is available on this website, including electoral rolls and the dates and times of forthcoming elections around the nation. It also includes voter instructions and a number of application forms for voter registration.

    Step 3: Depending on the service you need, several forms are available. These forms cover name changes, adding names to Indian residents' voting rolls, forms for people living abroad, forms for people in the military forces, forms for people employed by the government, etc.

    Step 4: Choose Form 6 to submit an application for a new voter ID.

    Step 5: Go to the National Voters Service Portal to locate Form 6. If you live in India, you may apply online or download Form 6 from the "Forms" section.

    The following paperwork is needed in order to submit an online application for a voter ID card:

    1.  One picture the size of a passport
    2. A evidence of identification, such as a high school transcript, passport, driving license, PAN Card, or birth certificate
    3. An evidence of residency, such as a utility bill (electricity or phone), passport, ration card, or driver's license.

