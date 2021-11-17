  • Facebook
    Lethal Light Combat Helicopter to enter IAF, drones to join Army on November 18

    First Published Nov 17, 2021, 5:36 PM IST
    What makes the LCH truly a class apart is that it is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 16,400 ft with considerable weapons and fuel load.

    Image: Light Combat Helicopter

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the indegenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter to Indian Air Force, drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Indian Army and  an Advanced Electronic War suite to Indian Navy on November 19. As part of the three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv' celebrations, Prime Minister Modi will formally dedicate eight new schemes to the nation from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi fort. 

    Among the initiatives that would be launched by the Prime Minister include setting up of 100 Sainik schools across the country, laying of foundation stone of Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Limited, launch of National Cadet Corps Alumni Association, launch of national programme of simulation training for NCC cadets, NCC border and coastal scheme, kiosk to pay tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial and a mobile app of the National War Memorial. 

    Light Combat Helicopter

    On the same event, Prime Minister Modi will hand over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter to IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The LCH is a new addition to HAL's helicopter Division. A twin-engine combat helicopter of the 5-8 tonne class, the state-of-the-art Light Combat Helicopter has stealth features for effective combat roles and is designed to not just take out enemy air defences but also carry counter insurgency, search and rescue and anti-tank operations.

    What makes the LCH truly a class apart is that it is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 16,400 ft with considerable weapons and fuel load.

    Light Combat Helicopter

    Prime Minister Modi will also hand over drones/UAVs designed and developed by Indian startups to Army Chief General MM Naravane. The Indian Army is procuring these drones from Indian startups after detailed testing and trials.
     
    Besides this, the Prime Minister will hand over DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited manufactured Advanced EW suite for naval ships. The Advanced Electronic War suite will be fitted on Indian Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, destroyers and frigates. The handover on November 18 marks a major milestone in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The event was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 17.

