    India's 'Big Boys' execute Operation Hercules in northern sector

    The exercise was carried out to enhance the stock replenishment along the border areas amidst the ongoing winter season.

    India Big Boys execute Operation Hercules in northern sector
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 2:20 PM IST
    Indian Army and Indian Air Force jointly conducted an airlift exercise to strengthen the logistics supply in the northern sector. Named Operation Hercules, the exercise was carried out on November 15 to enhance the stock replenishment along the border areas amidst the ongoing winter season.

    The development comes after the militaries of India and China failed to build any consensus over disengagement from Hot Springs and de-escalation from all friction points in eastern Ladakh. In September, the Corps Commanders of two militaries held their 13th round of talks, which ended inconclusively. It led to a situation where the Indian Army was forced to hold the ground for the winter.

    The forces need adequate rations and resources to sustain in the challenging terrain, which would be cut off for the next four to five months from the rest of the country. As per the defence ministry, the forces used IAF transport aircraft C-17, IL-76 and AN-32 for the airlift exercise. These aircraft took off from one of the forward bases of the Western Air Command.  

    The defence ministry underscored that the operation in the northern sector was a real-time demonstration of the inherent heavy-lift capability of the Indian Air Force, which has time and again played a pivotal role in maintaining the ability to respond rapidly to any contingency.

    In another significant development, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta will be taking over the Leh-based XIV Corps commander post by the end of this month. He will be replacing Lt Gen PGK Menon. In the next round of the India-China military-level talks, Lt Gen Sengupta will discuss the remaining issues pertaining to the border standoff in the region.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 2:20 PM IST
