Russia’s S-400 Triumf: All you need to know about the surface-to-air missile system

In what is being perceived as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities, Russia on Sunday (November 14) started delivering S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system to the Indian Air Force. The first unit of the defence missile system is expected to be inducted in the IAF at a time when India is locked in a faceoff with China in the Ladakh sector. It's interesting to note that Beijing already has two S-400 squadrons stationed at their Ngari Gar Gunsa and Nyingchi airbase in Tibet.

As per the $5.43 billion deal inked in 2018, five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system will be delivered to India in five years. Defence experts claim this missile system would help India tackle any air threats from Pakistan and China.

The Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system would give India an edge enabling the forces to take out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles from 400km. Indian Air Force personnel have also been trained in Russia on the system. Reports suggest that given the situation with China since the May 2020 clashes at Galwan Valley, IAF will look to deploy the S-400 Triumf first along the Line of Actual Control.

