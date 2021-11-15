  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia’s S-400 Triumf: All you need to know about the surface-to-air missile system

    Nov 15, 2021, 5:26 PM IST

    In what is being perceived as a game-changer in India's defence capabilities, Russia on Sunday (November 14) started delivering S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system to the Indian Air Force. The first unit of the defence missile system is expected to be inducted in the IAF at a time when India is locked in a faceoff with China in the Ladakh sector. It's interesting to note that Beijing already has two S-400 squadrons stationed at their Ngari Gar Gunsa and Nyingchi airbase in Tibet.

    As per the $5.43 billion deal inked in 2018, five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system will be delivered to India in five years. Defence experts claim this missile system would help India tackle any air threats from Pakistan and China.

    Also read: China border issue: India says it is monitoring Chinese construction activities

    The Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system would give India an edge enabling the forces to take out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles from 400km. Indian Air Force personnel have also been trained in Russia on the system. Reports suggest that given the situation with China since the May 2020 clashes at Galwan Valley, IAF will look to deploy the S-400 Triumf first along the Line of Actual Control.

    Watch this video to know more about the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system.

    Recent Videos

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation gcw

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation

    Video Icon
    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here - ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb-dnm
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb

    EXCLUSIVE Prabhudeva reacts on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise: 'He always had a smiling face' SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] Prabhudeva reacts on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise: 'He always had a smiling face'

    Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed today, details inside
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed today, details inside

    Puneeth Rajkumar death: 6000 cops deployed; liquor stores shut till Sunday YCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar death: 6000 cops deployed in Bengaluru; liquor stores shut till Sunday

    Must See

    russia s 400 triumf surface to air missile system all you need to know indian air force
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Russia’s S-400 Triumf: All you need to know about the surface-to-air missile system

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation gcw
    Video Icon
    Career

    IIT Bombay team bags $250,000 grant from Elon Musk foundation

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison
    Video Icon
    United Kingdom

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison