Worried about FAKE medicines? Here's a simple way to verify your purchase!

Are the medicines you buy from medical shops real or fake? To find out, you need to do one simple thing. Let's find out what it is.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

When you visit a doctor due to ill health, they conduct tests and prescribe medications. You purchase these from medical shops and use them. Sometimes, despite taking many medicines, the illness doesn't subside and may even worsen. This leads to another doctor visit, where they change the prescription. The new medicines then work effectively. This is a common experience. The reason could be the use of fake medicine. So, how do you know if the medicine you bought is real or fake?

article_image2

The proliferation of counterfeit drugs in India is so rampant that fake versions of every branded medicine are available in the market. The central government's decision to take stringent action against this highlights the severity of the issue. Counterfeit drugs not only fail to cure existing illnesses but also cause new ones. To address this, the central government has implemented a special measure.

article_image3

To raise public awareness about fake medicines, a QR code is now printed on every important branded medicine sheet. Scanning this QR code reveals complete information about the medicine, including the drug name, manufacturer details, batch number, manufacturing date, expiry date, and license number.

article_image4

If scanning the QR code displays 'NO RECORDS FOUND,' the medicine is likely fake. Not all medicines have QR codes; only essential and frequently used ones do. The absence of a QR code doesn't necessarily indicate a fake. A medicine is considered fake only if the QR code scan yields no information.

