Skin care: Get rid of acne by using castor oil

Here's how you can use castor oil to get rid of acne.

Castor oil has been used in Indian households for centuries now. There is no denying the fact that it provides a lot of skin benefits. Apart from being rich in fatty acids, minerals and nutrients, castor oil also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which can help in preventing acne breakouts to a great extent.

Frequent acne breakouts can be quite annoying. Almost all of us wish to have a clear and glowing skin. However, achieving the same is no less than a task these days as it requires a lot of attention and care. When it comes to acne, pollution and poor diet are the main culprits! If you wish to get rid of acne without using any chemical-based products, then it's time to bring castor oil to your rescue.

Step 1: Cleanse your face with a face cleanser to remove the extra oil and dirt. Massage it gently and focus on areas that are more prone to acne.

Step 2: The next step is to apply castor oil on your face. All you need is some slightly warm organic castor oil. Take a cotton ball and dip it in castor oil. Gently massage it all over your face in a circular motion. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes until your skin absorbs it fully.

Step 3: Before washing your face, massage it gently. Then, with the help of lukewarm water, wash your face. Do not forget to moisturize your face with a moisturizer or coconut oil. Repeat these steps on alternate days to see effective results.