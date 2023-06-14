OnePlus 11R to Samsung Galaxy S22: 5 best smartphones YOU can buy under Rs 50,000

For a smartphone, you have a number of excellent alternatives if your budget is Rs 50,000. Here are your top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000 this month after taking all considerations into account.

For a smartphone, you have a number of excellent alternatives if your budget is Rs 50,000. The price of certain more expensive smartphones has dropped under 50K this time. Here are your top 5 smartphones under Rs 50,000 this month after taking all considerations into account.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G On Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is presently offered for less than 50K. The most recent flagship phone from Samsung is small in size and has an IP68 grade for water and dust protection. The phone features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back and an aluminium frame. A 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is on the device. In this price range, you can purchase the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of Qualcomm's previous flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which powers the Galaxy S22 5G. A 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support, and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X optical zoom make up the photography section. The phone is fueled for a day of moderate usage by a 3700 mAh battery, which also supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

OnePlus 11R The 6.74-inch curved display on the OnePlus 11R has a strange (greater than Full HD) resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels. This phone is powered by Qualcomm's former flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, and it comes with a standard Fluid AMOLED display.

It sports a 50MP primary camera along with 8MP and 2MP macro and ultrawide cameras. Selfies and video calls are easily handled with a 16MP selfie camera. With moderate usage, its 5000 mAh battery may last up to 1.5 days, and the included 100W charger guarantees that it will be fully charged in under 30 minutes. On top of Android 13, the OnePlus 11R 5G runs OxygenOS 13, and more OS and security upgrades are forthcoming.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra The first unexpected addition to this list is the premium model of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm powers this Moto flagship, which also has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. You receive a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 10-bit P-OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. A 200MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with a 2X optical zoom are included.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G The top variant of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be comfortably purchased in this budget. The phone comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display as the first of many outstanding features. A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields it. The phone has an 8 GB or 12 GB RAM option, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Three 50MP cameras make up the back camera department; the primary module features OIS, the ultrawide has a field of view of 115 degrees, and the telephoto has a 2X optical zoom. Selfies and video calls are handled fairly effectively by the 32MP front camera. A Harman Kardon-tuned quad-speaker system and quick charging are further features of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. With regular usage, the 4600 mAh battery lasts over a day, and the included 120W charger promises to charge it completely in just 18 minutes.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU from Qualcomm powers the iQOO 9 Pro 5G, which also comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone's 6.78-inch, 10-bit, HDR10+-compliant AMOLED screen boasts a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone is now running FunTouch OS 13 and Android 13. A 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS and a second 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus and a 150-degree field of view are included. A 16MP telephoto camera with OIS and 2.5X optical zoom is also available. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP front camera. The 4700 mAh battery of the iQOO 9 Pro 5G lasts more than a day with moderate use, and the included 120W fast charger promises to charge it completely in only 20 minutes.