    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 8:28 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will include a 64-megapixel triple back camera, according to the company's dedicated homepage. To keep fans excited about the new Nord smartphone, OnePlus has begun disclosing select details about it before of its April 28 debut. Other camera-related features are unknown, however the front panel will have a hole for the solitary selfie camera. More information will be released on the day of the launch.

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was previously confirmed to have a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities. The bundle would feature the company's signature red cord with a USB-C connection. In this situation, the huge battery unit is also an odd decision, as OnePlus generally includes a 4,500mAh battery unit with its devices. Aside from that, the official website reveals the phone's Lite Blue Tide colour, which appears to be a close match to the OnePlus Nord's signature teal tint. On April 23, the corporation will publish its refresh rate.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

    Meanwhile, a report by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in partnership with Smartprix said that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The primary camera may be joined by two 2-megapixel sensors in addition to the 64-megapixel sensor. According to reports, the smartphone would include a 16-megapixel main sensor for selfies and video calls. Other significant features might include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, a USB-C connector, and a fingerprint scanner on the side.

    The cost specifics are also unknown, however the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, being a 'Lite' variant of the Nord CE 2 5G, might be priced around Rs 20,000.

    Also Read | Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

