OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds to launch tonight; How, when to watch

The OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord Buds will be available on Amazon, the company's website, and its offline retail outlets starting tonight. At 7:00 PM IST, the launch event will be livestreamed on OnePlus' social media platforms and YouTube.

OnePlus' second major launch event of 2022, begins live tonight. OnePlus will release the OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, both 5G phones, as well as Nord Buds, a new Nord series earphone. The OnePlus 10R is similar to OnePlus' premium flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was released in India on March 29, while the Nord CE 2 Lite is an expansion of the Nord CE 2, which was released in February of this year.

How to watch?

The launch event will also be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel. For live updates, visit OnePlus India's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also watch the event in real time by using the video player attached below.

OnePlus 10 R 5G

The OnePlus 10R is a more cheaper variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. The OnePlus 10R will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 10R 5G will include a 150W fast charger as well as a 4,500mAh battery. The OnePlus 10R 5G will be a premium class (above Rs 30,000) phone and will most likely cost approximately Rs 32,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will sport a 6.59-inch display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery and a 33W charger. It will have a triple back camera setup with 64MP resolution. It will be available in the Blue Tide colour scheme. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset may be used in the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, together with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal memory might be approximately 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may be powered by Android 12 with its own skin OxygenOS 12.1 on top. We anticipate that the 6GB model will cost roughly Rs18,999.

