iPhone 17 Air rear design LEAKED! New photos hint at Google Pixel-like camera module

The iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch in September 2025, is rumored to be the thinnest iPhone yet, possibly replacing the Plus model. Leaks suggest a design similar to the iPad Pro, featuring a pill-shaped camera bump reminiscent of the Google Pixel, and potentially housing a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

This year's latest addition to the iPhone series, the iPhone 17 Air, will have a very thin design. Along with other iPhone 17 models, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch internationally in September 2025, perhaps taking the place of the Plus model. According to several leaks and rumors, this next model may be the thinnest iPhone ever and is anticipated to sport a svelte design modeled by the iPad Pro. According to a leaked photograph, the alleged smartphone has a pill-shaped camera module with an elevated camera at the top, resembling the design of the Google Pixel.

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features

article_image2

Popular tipster Majin Bu posted a fresh leak on X (previously Twitter) that claims the iPhone 17 Air's back panel displays a pill-shaped elevated camera bar with a single lens, an LED flash, and a microphone opening on the right. This is consistent with earlier speculation that the iPhone 17 Air might just have a single rear camera.

The huge pill-shaped camera bar at the rear, which eerily resembles the most recent Google Pixel 9 series phones, is the most notable feature of the rumored design. Additionally, the phone could include a 48MP camera sensor in addition to a 24MP TrueDepth selfie sensor on the front.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air to launch in 2025? Here's what we know so far

article_image3

Furthermore, Apple's next A19 processor is expected to power the iPhone 17 Air, perhaps providing more processing power and efficiency in terms of performance. The gadget will also have 8GB of RAM and enable Apple Intelligence capabilities right out of the box.

In order to compete with Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, Apple is anticipated to release an iPhone 17 Air variant. According to earlier rumors, the iPhone 17 Air model may have a thickness of 5.5 mm and be able to use eSIM. It will probably have Apple Intelligence capabilities, 8GB of RAM, and A18 or A19 chipsets.

