iPhone 17 Air to launch in 2025? Here's what we know so far

Rumors suggest Apple's iPhone 17 series may include a new 'Air' model, focusing on a thin and light design. This potential iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone yet, possibly featuring a titanium-aluminum alloy body and a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Following the release of Apple's most recent iPhone 16 series, rumors about the upcoming model began to circulate. A faster refresh rate across the lineup, better cameras, the A19 processor, and other long-awaited improvements are reportedly coming with the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2025.

But the excitement surrounding a new iPhone model is garnering more attention than the hardware. A new iPhone 17 Air model with a smaller form factor may replace the iPhone Plus model in the upcoming iPhone 17 series, according to a number of rumors, including those from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

article_image2

The iPhone 17 Air supports Apple's mission to provide customers with devices that are both powerful and thin throughout its ecosystem. Given the success of products like the iPad Air and MacBook Air, Apple's intentions to release the iPhone Air seem like a natural progression. What will the iPhone Air look like, though, and how much would Apple give up to make it thin? In the past, Apple has prioritized a lightweight, thin profile over other features in its Air devices. Therefore, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Air will follow suit.

Let's examine in depth what we now know about the iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series.

article_image3

At its narrowest point, the rumored iPhone 17 Air is only anticipated to be 5.5 mm thick, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone ever—even thinner than the 6.9 mm frame of the iPhone 6. Apple may employ a titanium-aluminum alloy to create this streamlined design, which combines luxury quality with lightweight durability.

iPhone 17 Air: Display expectations

According to rumors, the iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch OLED screen, putting it in the middle of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max range in terms of size. Apple's ProMotion technology, which offers higher refresh rates of up to 120Hz for responsiveness and smoother scrolling, is anticipated to be incorporated into this panel. According to rumors, ProMotion will even be used by the regular iPhone 17, enabling Apple to add high-refresh-rate screens to its lineup. 

article_image4

iPhone 17 Air: Sim expectations

With the iPhone 17 Air possibly doing away with the traditional SIM card slot completely, Apple is also anticipated to intensify its eSIM approach. This modification might contribute to the model's thin design by freeing up internal space.

iPhone 17 Air: Battery expectations

Battery capacity is inherently limited by a smaller body, and the iPhone 17 Air is no different. Although the precise battery specs are unknown, it is anticipated that it would have a lower capacity than previous iPhone 17 versions. To maximize battery life, Apple is probably going to rely on the effective A19 chip and LTPO display technology.

