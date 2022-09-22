Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is live now for Plus its users
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has gone live now exclusively for its Plus members. For the Non-Plus members, the sale would commence from Friday.
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is currently available to its Plus subscribers only. The offer would begin on Friday for Non-Plus members. The world's largest online retailer is providing discounts of up to 80% on a variety of electrical items and gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops, and more. Additionally, users of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards are eligible for an immediate 10% discount on their purchase. If people join up during the deal, Flipkart is also giving new customers a discount of 100 rupees.
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022, the Flipkart Plus members may benefit from special offers that are only available to them. The promotion will remain active until September 30, 2022, according to the online retail behemoth. Customers of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank can receive an immediate 10% discount on their purchases during the event.
Also Read | Flipkart sale 2022: Special offers on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62, others
As usual, Plus members will be able to shop early. The deal will become available to other users on September 23. Additionally, both the Flipkart app and website now display the sale pricing. The time is now if you were thinking of purchasing a new smartphone. On phones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and others, Flipkart is currently offering some enticing discounts.
Google Pixel 6a, which will be available for Rs 27,699, and Samsung Galaxy S22+, which will be available for Rs 59,999, are two of the astounding offers that one may take advantage of on smartphones. The starting price for the Nothing Phone (1) during the Flipkart sale would be Rs 28,999.
Also Read | Flipkart sale 2022: iPhone 13 to Nothing Phone (1); 5 smartphones you can buy this festive season
iPhone 14 launch
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will cost Rs 31,999 during the sale. The purchasers of smartphones are also eligible for a Rs 3,000 exchange discount. It has a dual recording Pro-grade OIS camera and a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Similar to that, the Oppo Reno 8 5G will also be on sale at a reduced price of 23,749. It contains two Sony IMX sensors and an 80watt SuperVOOC charger.
Another draw of the Flipkart Big Billion Days event will be iPhone deals. The online store has hinted that the pricing of the iPhone 13 will be its "craziest ever ever." It will probably be sold for less than Rs 50,000. Similar to that, the Apple iPhone 11 will cost less than Rs 30,000. While the iPhone 12 mini is available for less than Rs 40,000.
Also Read | Flipkart vs Amazon sale: Know best deals, latest offer on iPhone 13