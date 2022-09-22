Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is live now for Plus its users

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 has gone live now exclusively for its Plus members. For the Non-Plus members, the sale would commence from Friday.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is currently available to its Plus subscribers only. The offer would begin on Friday for Non-Plus members. The world's largest online retailer is providing discounts of up to 80% on a variety of electrical items and gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops, and more. Additionally, users of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards are eligible for an immediate 10% discount on their purchase. If people join up during the deal, Flipkart is also giving new customers a discount of 100 rupees. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022, the Flipkart Plus members may benefit from special offers that are only available to them. The promotion will remain active until September 30, 2022, according to the online retail behemoth. Customers of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank can receive an immediate 10% discount on their purchases during the event. Also Read | Flipkart sale 2022: Special offers on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62, others

As usual, Plus members will be able to shop early. The deal will become available to other users on September 23. Additionally, both the Flipkart app and website now display the sale pricing. The time is now if you were thinking of purchasing a new smartphone. On phones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, and others, Flipkart is currently offering some enticing discounts. Google Pixel 6a, which will be available for Rs 27,699, and Samsung Galaxy S22+, which will be available for Rs 59,999, are two of the astounding offers that one may take advantage of on smartphones. The starting price for the Nothing Phone (1) during the Flipkart sale would be Rs 28,999. Also Read | Flipkart sale 2022: iPhone 13 to Nothing Phone (1); 5 smartphones you can buy this festive season

