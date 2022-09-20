Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart vs Amazon sale: Know best deals, latest offer on iPhone 13

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    Launched last year, Apple iPhone 13 is one of the ‘most-selling’ Apple iPhone models. The tech giant officially slashed the price of Apple iPhone 13 after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series Here is a comparison of the offers and deals on Apple iPhone 13 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
     

    Both the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will commence later this week on September 23, and both e-commerce sites have already begun to promise incredible prices on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and other manufacturers.

    Similar to last year, Flipkart and Amazon will give steep discounts on the previous flagship iPhone model. This year, the Apple iPhone 13 is the model that is anticipated to receive favourable reviews. One of the "most-selling" Apple iPhone models is the iPhone 13, which was introduced last year.

    After the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 series, the tech giant officially reduced the price of the Apple iPhone 13, and the current official shop pricing for the regular iPhone 13 model is Rs 69,900.

    Also Read | iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

     

    If you're looking to purchase an Apple iPhone 13 over the holiday season, we've analysed the discounts and offers from the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    The base model of the Apple iPhone 13 is available for Rs 65,900 ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in 2022. Amazon and the State Bank of India are working together on the sale this year.

    This indicates that customers who use SBI Bank debit or credit cards will automatically receive a 10% discount. In addition, Amazon will give you up to Rs 14,250 back when you trade in your old smartphone.

    Also Read | 'iPhone 14 in minutes!': You can order Apple smartphone on Blinkit app; Details here

    Flipkart Big Billion Days

    For less than Rs 35,000, you may purchase the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in 2022. The Apple iPhone 13 would cost about Rs 49,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in 2022, according to the teaser photos.

    For the Big Billion Days sale 2022, Flipkart has teamed with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. This implies that customers who use an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit or debit card during the yearly sale will receive a 10% immediate discount. Flipkart is also giving Rs 17,000 discount on your old smartphone in addition to the above.

    Combining all of the discounts offered during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in 2022 would bring you an Apple iPhone 13 for less than Rs 35,000. During the Big Billion Days deal, there is also free EMI and screen damage protection available.

    To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

    Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Know dates, offers on gadgets and more

