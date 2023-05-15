iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43,999 on Flipkart! Know how you can grab Apple smartphone

Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart: The price in India starts at Rs 89,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. Here is how you can grab Apple iPhone 14 Plus at Rs 43,999.

The Flipkart sale is presently offering a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. With a larger display and a more powerful battery, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus has identical features to the Apple iPhone 14. The entry-level Apple iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB of storage costs Rs 89,900 in India. The other smartphone models, which come in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, are available for Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively. However, the Flipkart deal offers the Apple iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs 43,999 after a Rs 45,901 discount.

There are five colour possibilities for the iPhone 14 Plus: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus was the company's first 'Plus' model since it had previously been discontinued. With the release of the Apple iPhone 8 series, Apple discontinued the Plus model. However, a few years later, the Plus model was brought back to replace the 'mini' model in the lineup.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is listed at Rs 80,999 in the Flipkart sale after being discounted by Rs 8,901. Additionally, shoppers may receive an additional Rs 4000 off when making EMI purchases using their HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available for Rs 76,999.

In addition, purchasers can receive a discount of up to Rs 33,000 in return for an outdated smartphone. Customers may get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at the Flipkart sale for only Rs 43,999 after all promotions and bank discounts.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The upgraded A15 Bionic processor seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro variants powers the smartphone. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has two rear cameras, one with a 12MP primary sensor and the other with an ultra-wide sensor. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus supports 5G, and Apple states that a single charge will power the device for up to 26 hours.

