    Health benefits of drinking coriander water daily

    Drinking coriander water daily has numerous health benefits. Coriander is a good source of iron and magnesium. It also contains small amounts of calcium, phosphorus, potassium, thiamin, niacin, and carotene. Let's explore the health benefits of drinking boiled coriander water.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:29 PM IST

    The antioxidants in coriander are known to boost immunity. It is rich in antioxidants. Its antioxidant properties are helpful in removing toxins from the body.

    article_image2

    Hair fall

    The nutrients in coriander can help reduce hair loss and breakage. It also provides elasticity to skin cells, tightens the skin, and prevents wrinkles.

    article_image3

    Drinking coriander water helps improve digestion and boost metabolism. These two benefits, in turn, help in weight loss.

    article_image4

    Coriander water is very beneficial for stomach health and improving the digestive system. It is a good solution for gas and acidity problems. It is also helpful in weight loss. The fiber in it is excellent for weight loss.

    article_image5

    Coriander leaves are rich in iron. It also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Drinking coriander water in the morning helps in achieving a radiant glow and smooth and clear skin.

