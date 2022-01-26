  • Facebook
    Yuvraj Singh blessed with boy: Grandfather Yograj Singh wants him to become a cricketer

    First Published Jan 26, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Last night, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech were blessed with a baby boy; now grandfather Yograj Singh wants the baby to become a cricketer just like father

    Actor Hazel Keech and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to their social media handles and shared the good news with fans. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, and became a new parent. Soon their comment sessions were filled with best wishes.

    Their post read, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," the actress wrote on Instagram.
     

    Many celebrities, including  Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Rannvijay Singha, VVS Laxman, Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Bipasha Basu, Sourav Ganguly, and others penned congratulatory messages for the new parents. 

    Yuvraj Singh's father and the baby boy's grandfather Yograj Singh wished his son all the love and called to the newborn as 'champ' Yurvraj immediately replied to his remark saying, " Hello grandad! Sidha nets vich lejaye (Straight to net practice).” Cricketer and BCCI President wrote, “Congratulations younnngggg….u must be super happy."

    To which he agreed and said, that the legacy must go one". It shows that the grandfather (Yograj Singh) wants his grandson to become a cricketer just like his father, Yuvraj Singh. 

    Yuvraj Singh and Hazel got married in November 2016. Hazel is of British−Mauritian origins and has appeared in various Indian serials and popular Bollywood movies like Bodyguard with Salman Khan. Hazel was also a participant in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. Also Read: Australian Open 2022: Ban over Peng Shuai t-shirt reversed following fan backlash

    The 40-year-old cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the icon of India’s 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups wins, declared his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. Also Read: Neeraj Chopra: Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

