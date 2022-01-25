Neeraj Chopra: Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Expressing happiness over his name being announced for the gallantry medal and Padma award on the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations across the country, India’s lone gold medallist in the 2021 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra said he will continue to bring laurels for the country.

In a video message, the javelin thrower, who is in the United States for a 90-day off-season training camp said he was honoured and humbled to know that he had been named as the recipient of the Padma Shri award and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.

Thanking the countrymen for their good wishes and blessings, the javelin thrower vowed to continue to work hard to do his best for the nation.

Chopra, who created history at Tokyo Olympics on August 17 last year in the javelin throw event, received two awards -- the PVSM and Padma Shri.

The Padma awards are given to those who have done commendable and distinguished works in their fields, including art, literature, sports, trade and industry, medicine, education, civil service, public affairs, social work, science and engineering among others.

The gold medalist flew to the United States on December 5 after the Sports Authority of India gave approval to Chopra to visit the United States for a three-month off-season training in the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre.

The approved cost of the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme stands at Rs 38 lakh. Currently, he is undergoing preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the training centre in Chula Vista in San Diego.

