  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neeraj Chopra: Extremely happy to receive Padma Shri, Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Jan 25, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Expressing happiness over his name being announced for the gallantry medal and Padma award on the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations across the country, India’s lone gold medallist in the 2021 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra said he will continue to bring laurels for the country. 

    In a video message, the javelin thrower, who is in the United States for a 90-day off-season training camp said he was honoured and humbled to know that he had been named as the recipient of the Padma Shri award and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.

    Thanking the countrymen for their good wishes and blessings, the javelin thrower vowed to continue to work hard to do his best for the nation. 

    Chopra, who created history at Tokyo Olympics on August 17 last year in the javelin throw event, received two awards -- the PVSM and Padma Shri. 

    The Padma awards are given to those who have done commendable and distinguished works in their fields, including art, literature, sports, trade and industry, medicine, education, civil service, public affairs, social work, science and engineering among others. 

    The gold medalist flew to the United States on December 5 after the Sports Authority of India gave approval to Chopra to visit the United States for a three-month off-season training in the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre.

    The approved cost of the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme stands at Rs 38 lakh. Currently, he is undergoing preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the training centre in Chula Vista in San Diego.

    Also Read: Padma Awards 2022: General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Also Read: Republic Day 2022: Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to be awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal 

    Also Read: 9 reasons why Republic Day 2022 celebrations will be special

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party is a gang of goons, says Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw
    Video Icon
    Politics

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride