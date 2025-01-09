Yash's Toxic movie teaser beats Pushpa 2 record, most-watched glimpse in 13hrs

Yash's Toxic movie glimpse has garnered more views than Pushpa 2's Glimpse in just 13 hours.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Pushpa 2 vs Toxic

Yash and Allu Arjun rose to pan-India stardom through KGF and Pushpa, respectively. Both films saw greater success with their sequels. KGF 2 collected ₹1200 crore, while Pushpa 2 surpassed ₹1800 crore.

article_image2

Pushpa 2

Yash's Toxic, directed by Keith Mohan Das, features him as a gangster. The glimpse, released on his birthday, shows him in a pub. The video is viral and breaking records.

 

article_image3

Toxic Movie

Toxic's Glimpse is the most-watched glimpse in 24 hours, surpassing Pushpa 2's Hindi version, which had 27.67 million views. Toxic achieved this in just 13 hours.

article_image4

Toxic Beats Pushpa 2 Record

Toxic's glimpse surpassed Pushpa 2's views in 13 hours, crossing 50 million. It's now the most-viewed Indian glimpse in 24 hours, raising expectations for the film.

