Why is Malaika Arora in New York? Check out her latest pictures

Malaika Arora is currently in New York with her son Arhaan Khan, who is pursuing his studies there. Both mother-son duo visited Metropolitan Museum of Art; see pics

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media sharing her daily life with her fans and followers and inspiring them with her fitness posts. She makes it a point to keep her admirers up to speed on her career and personal life. The 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' star recently turned to social media to snap a selfie from a plane as she flew to New York to meet her son, Arhaan Khan.



Arhaan Khan is Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's only child, currently studying in NYC. Malaika shared a few photos from NYC of Arhaan on her Instagram stories, revealing that she had finally seen him after a month of waiting. "Reunited," Malaika captioned the image with a heart emoji.



The first picture featured Arhaan from the back as he walked to a building. Arhaan is seen wearing a black-white checked shirt and black pants.

Malaika clicked the picture as she walked behind him. She captioned the post, "Reunited (heart emoji)."

During his winter vacation in December, Arhaan travelled to India and spent time with his parents and friends.