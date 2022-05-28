Hot and sexy Disha Patani flaunts cleavage in sultry black corset
Disha Patani's latest Instagram pictures, wearing a black corset, is something you can't miss. A team of four women was behind creating this stunng look of hers.
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha Patani has once again successfully got the mercury rising with her latest Instagram pictures. One of the hottest and fittest actresses of the Hindi film industry, Disha drops a bomb on the Internet every time she shares her latest photographs. While a few days ago she killed it with her red-hot look, this time she has nailed it in a black corset top. What remains common with every picture that she posts of herself is how drool-worthy she looks in each one of them! Not only her male fan club but the woman admirers of Disha also crush on this Bollywood hottie!
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
On Saturday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to post her latest photo wearing a black corset top that hugged her torso perfectly. She paired it with a ripped pair of denim and set the temperature rising with her killer look.
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
The Malang actress, Disha Patani, never skips a chance of flaunting her gorgeous hot body. She always strikes some sultry poses in her sexy clothes. And she did exactly the same in the latest photos.
Image: Chandini Whabi/Instagram
Disha Patani’s this hot black look was the effort of an all-female team. She was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi while Sasha Jairam was behind the lens. The make-up was done by Severine Perina and Disha’s hair was styled by Zoey Quinny.
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
When it comes to being a hottie, it is nearly impossible for anyone to come close to Disha Patani. The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor often pulls off sensuous poses that make the men go weak in their knees.
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha Patani kept her tresses open, going all bold and beautiful for her photoshoot. Her looks in all the pictures that she posts, including the ones in red bodycon strappy dress, can make anyone sweat hard.