Why is Varun Dhawan 'depressed'? Baby John actor Rajpal Yadav opens about the same

Rajpal Yadav has disclosed whether Varun Dhawan is 'depressed' due to the failure of his newly released film, Baby John. Yadav plays policeman Ram Sevak, a deputy to Varun's character, DCP Satya Verma. In a recent interview, Rajpal Yadav discussed Baby John's box office failure and argued that the film may have performed better if people had not seen the original Tamil film Theri.

“If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25-year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film," he told Bollywood Bubble.

When asked if Varun is 'depressed' following Baby John's failure, Rajpal Yadav responded, "Varun is such a nice guy, extremely hard-working. He has always attempted to do things differently, and his efforts must be commended since taking chances is a major matter.

Baby John, released on December 25, 2024, starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in important parts. The film follows Inspector Satya Verma (Dhawan), also known as Baby John, who lives a quiet life with his daughter Khushi and an old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). However, his previous secrets cause trouble in his life, particularly his perilous struggle with Babar Sher (Jackie Shroff), which explores his desire to revenge his wife's destiny and women's exploitation.

