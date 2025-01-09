Why is Varun Dhawan 'depressed'? Baby John actor Rajpal Yadav opens about the same

Varun Dhawan's film Baby John was produced with a budget of 180 crores of rupees, but it earned less than Rs 50 crores at the box office. Rajpal Yadav said in a recent interview that Baby John's box office failure could have been avoided if people hadn't seen Theri. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Rajpal Yadav has disclosed whether Varun Dhawan is 'depressed' due to the failure of his newly released film, Baby John. Yadav plays policeman Ram Sevak, a deputy to Varun's character, DCP Satya Verma. In a recent interview, Rajpal Yadav discussed Baby John's box office failure and argued that the film may have performed better if people had not seen the original Tamil film Theri.

article_image2

“If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25-year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film," he told Bollywood Bubble.

article_image3

When asked if Varun is 'depressed' following Baby John's failure, Rajpal Yadav responded, "Varun is such a nice guy, extremely hard-working. He has always attempted to do things differently, and his efforts must be commended since taking chances is a major matter.

article_image4

Baby John, released on December 25, 2024, starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in important parts. The film follows Inspector Satya Verma (Dhawan), also known as Baby John, who lives a quiet life with his daughter Khushi and an old friend, Ram Sevak (Rajpal Yadav). However, his previous secrets cause trouble in his life, particularly his perilous struggle with Babar Sher (Jackie Shroff), which explores his desire to revenge his wife's destiny and women's exploitation.

article_image5

Varun's film Baby John was created on a Rs 180 crore budget but grossed less than Rs 50 crore at the box office.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Los Angeles Wildfire: Oscar nominations postponed, BAFTA tea party cancelled; Read on ATG

Los Angeles Wildfire: Oscar nominations postponed, BAFTA tea party cancelled; Read on

Game Changer REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film a blockbuster? Here's what we know RBA

Game Changer REVIEW: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film a blockbuster? Here's what we know

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela shines in 'Daaku Maharaj' BTS video [WATCH] ATG

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela shines in 'Daaku Maharaj' BTS video [WATCH]

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana- Interesting facts NTI

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe? gcw

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Menu Star Kids Diet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shahrukh Khan Children

Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil NTI

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon