Why is Ekta Kapoor still unmarried? The reason is here

Ekta Kapoor, who turned 47 this week, has been the queen of television soap operas for decades. Daily soaps produced by her firm, Balaji Telefilms, dominated primetime on most stations at one point. Despite the fact that many of her serials centred around marriage issues and family strife, Ekta has stayed single.

Her single status has attracted a lot of attention and speculation, but she has been adamant that she does not wish to marry.

Ekta is the mother of a son who was born through surrogacy. However, there was a period in Ekta's life when she wished to marry. So, what exactly happened? In an interview, she responded.

Ekta informed her father when she was little that she wanted to marry. Ekta disclosed in an interview with a media blog that she chose to remain single after her father, the famous yesteryear actor Jeetendra, advised her to do so.

Jeetendra advised her to choose between having a happy married life and partying all the time or working hard. Ekta made the decision to work. She also mentioned that many of her married acquaintances are now single, and she has witnessed several divorces.

Ekta Kapoor wanted to be a mother despite her decision not to marry, so she became a surrogate mother. Ravi Kapoor is the name she gave her baby after her father, Jeetendra Kapoor, whose true name is Ravi Kapoor.