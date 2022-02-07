  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore?

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore, (now) Madhya Pradesh. She spent her early childhood here but after a few years, she refused to return to Indore again, a city that was once her home.

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    The country is together mourning the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The singing legend breathed her last on Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. A golden era of music came to an end with her, even though her thousands of songs will continue to rule the hearts of every Indian.

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    The 92-year-old singer was born in Indore, Central Province of the pre-independence India (now Madhya Pradesh), on September 28, 1929, at a house in Indore’s Sikh Mohalla area. Indore was not only her birthplace but the city where she grew up and a city that was very close to her heart. Lata Mangeshkar’s relatives continue to live here even today, including her granddaughter, Divya Pragat.

    ALSO READ: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    An old video of Lata Mangeshkar speaking of her sweet memories in Indore was doing rounds on social media, soon after her death on Sunday. In the video, Mangeshkar spoke of frequently visiting Indore with her family. She also shared that every time she would visit Indore, she would go to the famous night street food, Sarafa Bazar.

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Despite her love for the city, Lata Mangeshkar one day decided to never return to Indore. Her granddaughter Divya reportedly said that the decision of not coming to Indore was taken by Mangeshkar when she was in Indore for a function. A few years ago, Mangeshkar had come to attend a programme in Indore as a guest. However, some protest broke at the programme, after which she said that she will never return here again. And true to that, Indore lost its daughter on Sunday, and will never have the honour to host her again.

    ALSO READ: A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore? drb

    Image: Getty Images

    The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to pay tributes to the singer. Many other dignitaries and celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan and others were present during her funeral.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in conspiracy case-dnm

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in 2017 actress sexual assault case

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar-ycb

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh-ycb

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen RCB

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang Mera Saaya Sath Hoga for Sachin Tendulkar watch drb

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state

    UP Election 2022 Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav says What if cycle itself is punctured gcw

    UP Election 2022: Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'What if cycle itself is punctured...'

    Eyeing return to Team India, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket-ayh

    Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    Hyundai Motors India clarifies; Kashmir post was from local Pakistani distributor, not company stand

    On Kashmir post row, Hyundai Motors India gives new clarification

    Was Lata Mangeshkar crazy about Bhupen Hazarika? Did she have an affair with him? Here's what we know RCB

    Was Lata Mangeshkar in love with Bhupen Hazarika? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon