Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore?

Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore, (now) Madhya Pradesh. She spent her early childhood here but after a few years, she refused to return to Indore again, a city that was once her home.

The country is together mourning the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The singing legend breathed her last on Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. A golden era of music came to an end with her, even though her thousands of songs will continue to rule the hearts of every Indian.

The 92-year-old singer was born in Indore, Central Province of the pre-independence India (now Madhya Pradesh), on September 28, 1929, at a house in Indore’s Sikh Mohalla area. Indore was not only her birthplace but the city where she grew up and a city that was very close to her heart. Lata Mangeshkar’s relatives continue to live here even today, including her granddaughter, Divya Pragat. ALSO READ: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

An old video of Lata Mangeshkar speaking of her sweet memories in Indore was doing rounds on social media, soon after her death on Sunday. In the video, Mangeshkar spoke of frequently visiting Indore with her family. She also shared that every time she would visit Indore, she would go to the famous night street food, Sarafa Bazar.

Despite her love for the city, Lata Mangeshkar one day decided to never return to Indore. Her granddaughter Divya reportedly said that the decision of not coming to Indore was taken by Mangeshkar when she was in Indore for a function. A few years ago, Mangeshkar had come to attend a programme in Indore as a guest. However, some protest broke at the programme, after which she said that she will never return here again. And true to that, Indore lost its daughter on Sunday, and will never have the honour to host her again. ALSO READ: A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

