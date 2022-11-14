Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated Nawazuddin Siddiqui- report

    During the weekend, Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited the home of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Currently, Nawazuddin is filming in Chamba, Mussoorie, and Dehradun for the movie "Rotu Ki Bailey." Dhami later felicitated Siddiqui.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in Uttarakhand for his upcoming film’s shoot. When the Chief Minister of Uttrakhand got informed about the star’s presence in his state, he invited him over for a warm dinner and also felicitated him with a white shawl and a plant. 

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a talented actor and is popular amongst audiences for his versatile roles. Taking to social media, the actor shared a few pictures of himself getting felicitated by the CM of Uttrakhand.

    In the caption, he wrote “For love & Honor” and “Thanks to Hon'ble CM of Utrakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami”. The actor was seen donning a khaki-coloured sweater and looked handsome. 

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, currently filming in Chamba, Mussoorie, and Dehradun for the movie "Rotu Ki Bailey." The location is excellent for filming. The hills here are currently drawing people for filmmaking due to their natural beauty. 

    According to the CM, Uttarakhand's connectivity through air, train, and road is growing quickly. For filming in the state, a single window system has been developed. Hemant Pandey and other actors were present.

    Currently, Nawazuddin is making back-to-back headlines for his look in Haddi. Everybody is talking about his fresh and promising role and are looking forward to seeing him play a transgender. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Haddi, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’

