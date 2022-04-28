Katrina Kaif sizzles in blue monokini; sets Internet on fire with new pictures

Katrina Kaif has got us all summery with her latest pictures in which she flaunts a blue monokini set.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Come summers and you can’t get enough of Bollywood actresses posting their best photographs in bikinis and other swimwear while posing by the poolside or at a beach. With this scorching heat making it difficult to pass the hot summer days, these pictures of actresses in their swimwear are not only soothing to the eyes but also refreshing. And at the same time, they inspire us to hit the pool and beat the heat. On a similar note, it is Katrina Kaif who has made the sultry Thursday afternoon turn into a pleasant one as she shared a couple of pictures of herself donning a blue monokini.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif posted two pictures wearing a blue monokini that came with a pair of floral print underpants. The combination looked perfect as she posed in the backdrop of an ocean.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

The actress let her hair down as she came straight from a dip in the waters and posed for the camera. Katrina Kaif looked every bit of a stunning woman in the pictures, as she continued to play with her hair.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Time and again, Katrina Kaif has proved that she is an absolute water baby. She has often shared her pictures in swimwear on her Instagram handle while chilling by a water body.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

In fact, Katrina Kaif had also recently gone for a vacation with her hubby Vicky Kaushal to the island nation of the Maldives. The couple had also shared some photos of them chilling.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram